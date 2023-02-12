ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $22.65 Million Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,854 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.68% of PotlatchDeltic worth $22,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 56.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 440,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 158,570 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 34.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 641,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 164,546 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 216.8% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.80. 323,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,118. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Articles

