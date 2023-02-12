ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805,532 shares during the period. Exelon makes up about 1.3% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $103,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Exelon Stock Performance

About Exelon

Shares of EXC opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.