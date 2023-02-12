ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,652,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of J. M. Smucker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SJM traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.93. 796,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

