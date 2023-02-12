ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,495,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013,545 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of TechnipFMC worth $21,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

FTI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,777,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.79. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

