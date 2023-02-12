ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 387,049 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 124.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,596 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 387,049 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $26,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.2 %

LVS stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

