Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.58.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

Insider Activity

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

