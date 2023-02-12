Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $84.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

