Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Stake Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVOJ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evo Acquisition by 269.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Evo Acquisition by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Evo Acquisition by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evo Acquisition by 3,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Evo Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVOJ remained flat at $10.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

About Evo Acquisition

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

