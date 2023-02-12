Euler 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.25 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Euler has a market cap of $71.15 million and $1.25 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.16 or 0.00032825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Euler

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

