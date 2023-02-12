Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Essent Group had a net margin of 84.17% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Essent Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 545.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.