Ergo Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $110.34 million and $296,467.98 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00007691 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,804.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00428640 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015276 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00097715 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00740473 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00572064 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000943 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,800,113 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
