Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Enstar Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ESGRP opened at $24.36 on Friday. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25.
