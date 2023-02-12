Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 587.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enertopia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRT remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. 379,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,169. Enertopia has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Enertopia Company Profile

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. The firm produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

