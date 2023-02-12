Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,346,000 after purchasing an additional 464,817 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after purchasing an additional 777,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ET traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,734,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,796,630. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.05%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 585,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.