Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 41,900 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.16% of Ingredion worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.60.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

