Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,027 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $40.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.