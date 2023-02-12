Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 19,270 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,247,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 79.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.39 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

