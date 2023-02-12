Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after buying an additional 1,868,954 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after buying an additional 460,939 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after buying an additional 97,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

