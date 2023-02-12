Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,700 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $150.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 267.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.72.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.69.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

