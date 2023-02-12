Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

