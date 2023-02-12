Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 702 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 47.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $548,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $254,000. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $159.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.