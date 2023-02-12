Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,727 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 569,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

