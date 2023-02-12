Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,145 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,229 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2 %

JCI opened at $64.59 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

