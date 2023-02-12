Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,733 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 128.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

