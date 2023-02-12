Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,301 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 549,051 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,762,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $75.96 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.