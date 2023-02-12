Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,009 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $146.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.55. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.