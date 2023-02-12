Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,804,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,919,000 after purchasing an additional 107,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after purchasing an additional 81,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

FAST opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

