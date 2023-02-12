Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89,927 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.69.

Shares of GPN opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.72. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $150.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

