Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,512 shares in the company, valued at $23,152,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 193.59 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $250.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

