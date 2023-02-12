Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.12 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,311,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 37,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

NYSE DLR opened at $111.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.90. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

