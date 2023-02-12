ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $26.04 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. ELIS has a total market cap of $26.04 million and $2,279.15 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00045572 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00019806 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00218570 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002941 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12572178 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,567.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

