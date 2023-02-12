Elequin Capital LP Takes Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,051,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 1,158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 286,716 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 769,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PUCK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 160,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,725. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Goal Acquisitions Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

