Elequin Capital LP Takes $30,000 Position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $423,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 331,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $4,504,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

