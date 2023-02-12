Elequin Capital LP Takes $27,000 Position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 123,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.