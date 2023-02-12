Elequin Capital LP Sells 248 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Elequin Capital LP reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.30.

Etsy stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.13. 2,868,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $163.84.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

