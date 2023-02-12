Elequin Capital LP Reduces Stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Elequin Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP owned 0.27% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALSA remained flat at $10.34 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

