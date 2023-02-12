Elequin Capital LP Raises Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBCP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

TBCP remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Friday. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,819. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

