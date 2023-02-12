Elequin Capital LP Invests $1.31 Million in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Invitation Homes comprises about 0.9% of Elequin Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. 2,306,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,651. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

