Elequin Capital LP Cuts Stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

Elequin Capital LP reduced its stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,280 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 772,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,864,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 228,415 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.2 %

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,449. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

About TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

