Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the January 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Electromedical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EMED remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 187,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Electromedical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. It offers WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device that is used by consumers and health care professionals to relieve chronic and acute pain.

