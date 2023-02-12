Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW) Short Interest Update

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the January 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 Stock Performance

Shares of SOLOW stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

