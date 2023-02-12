Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,807 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Ecolab worth $32,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL stock opened at $146.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

