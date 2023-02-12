eCash Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $670.77 million and $6.17 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,053.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00573047 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00188087 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00051878 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000975 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,306,179,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,306,173,423,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
