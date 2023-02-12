eCash Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $667.55 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $667.55 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,889.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00572950 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00188642 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00052446 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001014 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,306,029,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,306,048,423,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
