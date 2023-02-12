Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Update

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the January 15th total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ebang International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ebang International by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ebang International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ebang International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Ebang International Stock Performance

EBON stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 48,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,214. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Ebang International has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

