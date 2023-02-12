Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Financial Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Stock Performance
EFBI stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of -0.03. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.00.
About Eagle Financial Bancorp
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Financial Bancorp (EFBI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.