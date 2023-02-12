Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Financial Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

EFBI stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of -0.03. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

About Eagle Financial Bancorp

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm, through its subsidiary, Eagle Savings Bank, provides financial banking services. It also offers deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company was founded on February 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

