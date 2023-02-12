EAC 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,694.57 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, EAC has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $4,694.57 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00427771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015127 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000831 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017486 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01100191 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,580.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

