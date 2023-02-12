Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 374.1% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of DLNG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 21,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,981. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.