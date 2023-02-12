Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 374.1% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DLNG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 21,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,981. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

