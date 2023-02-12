Dover Co. (DOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on March 15th

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

Dover has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dover to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NYSE:DOV opened at $153.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $164.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.27.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 633,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

