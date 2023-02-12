Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $823,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,960,000 after buying an additional 41,209 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,807,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom stock opened at $593.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $569.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

